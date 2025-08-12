Alleged human smuggler facing federal charges after wrong-way chase ends in Weslaco

New details revealed an Indiana driver accused of human smuggling led police in a vehicle pursuit on the wrong side of Expressway 83 throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Cesar Rafael Leon, 34, is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said Leon picked up five undocumented migrants who just crossed the Rio Grande by raft in Mercedes.

Leon allegedly failed to yield to authorities when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the news release. This prompted law enforcement to "deploy a vehicle immobilization device."

The news release said Leon continued to evade authorities and eventually struck a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit and also drove on the wrong side of the highway.

The police chase lasted around 15 minutes and ended in a shopping plaza in Weslaco, according to the news release.

Leon allegedly led police in a short foot chase before being arrested, according to the news release. Five undocumented migrants were also taken into custody.

As previously reported, one of the migrants was 36 weeks pregnant and was hospitalized.

The news release said the smuggling charges include an "enhancement for placing the lives of the aliens in jeopardy."

If convicted, Leon faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.