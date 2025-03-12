Alligator stuck in storm drain removed, relocated to sanctuary at South Padre Island

Staff members at the South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary have removed the alligator that was stuck in a Weslaco storm drain on Wednesday.

The alligator seemed to have been stuck in the storm drain for weeks. A crew with the city of Weslaco removed connections from a storm grate, located at the intersection of International Boulevard and 18th Street, to allow staff members from the sanctuary to get to the alligator.

Once the reptile was removed, it was discovered to be a female American Alligator and was about five to six feet long.

A South Padre Island Birding Nature and Alligator Sanctuary staff member said the alligator seemed to be well-fed thanks to community members dropping food for it to eat.

He said because the alligator was fed by humans, they will not be able to release it back into the wild since alligators become habituated quickly. Instead, the alligator will remain at the sanctuary.