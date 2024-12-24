Alton Fire Chief: One person inside home during fire, sustained no injuries

The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez.

Ramirez said the fire occurred at a home on the 7500 block of north La Homa Road. One person was inside the residence at the time of the fire, but they managed to escape with no injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.