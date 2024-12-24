Alton Fire Chief: One person inside home during fire, sustained no injuries
The Alton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez.
Ramirez said the fire occurred at a home on the 7500 block of north La Homa Road. One person was inside the residence at the time of the fire, but they managed to escape with no injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
City of Weslaco fixing waterline break, some residents may be affected
-
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024
-
Vitalant in McAllen express need for blood donations during the holidays
-
Mission home bringing bright Christmas spirit to the Valley
-
Fourth suspect in deadly McDonald's parking lot shooting in custody, Alamo police...
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball