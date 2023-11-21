Alton non-profit loses funding for crime victims support group

Support for murder victims at the Rio Grande Valley Empowerment Zone in Alton will soon be harder to get.

The non-profit recently learned they weren't chosen to receive $300,000 through the Victims of Crime Act grant.

The federal grant helped fund the organization’s crime victim support group.

The RGV Empowerment Zone had relied on the grant since 2013 to pay for operational cost, and the salaries of three social worker advocates.

Jessica Castillo is now the only advocate at the center, and she said she’s volunteering at the center at least through December.

Without the funding, the organization said they will rely solely on donations and volunteers.

