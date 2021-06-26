x

Alton officials hold generator safety training

1 hour 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, June 26 2021 Jun 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 5:54 PM June 26, 2021 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

Officials with the city of Alton held a training to teach the public how to safely use generators.

Demand for generators is growing after February’s winter freeze.

SA grant is helping the city fund the training and three other trainings Alton plans to hold over the next few months.

RELATED: Facing the Fury: A guide to portable generators
Demand for generators on the rise

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days