Alton officials hold generator safety training
Officials with the city of Alton held a training to teach the public how to safely use generators.
Demand for generators is growing after February’s winter freeze.
SA grant is helping the city fund the training and three other trainings Alton plans to hold over the next few months.
RELATED: Facing the Fury: A guide to portable generators
Demand for generators on the rise
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT campaign spotlights distracted driving
-
Alton officials hold generator safety training
-
New execution date set for man convicted in 1998 murder of Brownsville
-
Valley residents react to veto of bill allowing abuse prevention to be...
-
As Delta COVID variant spreads across the country, officials urge younger people...