Alton police chief hired as Pharr assistant city manager
The city of Pharr named Alton’s police chief as their new assistant city manager, according to a Friday news release.
In a news release, Pharr officials praised Jonathan B. Flores for his achievements as a municipal government professional with over twenty-two years of diverse law enforcement experience.
"I am truly humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve my hometown of Pharr as their new assistant city manager," Flores stated in the news release.
Since 2005, Flores has worked in various roles and assignments, such as patrol, criminal investigations, major crimes, and as Alton’s police chief and assistant city manager.
Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood confirmed Flores stepped down as the city’s police chief, adding that assistant chief Mark Perez is serving as interim police chief.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville woman battling fungal meningitis infection linked to outbreak in Matamoros clinics
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in July 2023
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg
-
Water pressure restored in Roma, boil water notice remains in effect
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships