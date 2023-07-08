Alton police chief hired as Pharr assistant city manager

Photo credit: City of Pharr

The city of Pharr named Alton’s police chief as their new assistant city manager, according to a Friday news release.

In a news release, Pharr officials praised Jonathan B. Flores for his achievements as a municipal government professional with over twenty-two years of diverse law enforcement experience.

"I am truly humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve my hometown of Pharr as their new assistant city manager," Flores stated in the news release.

Since 2005, Flores has worked in various roles and assignments, such as patrol, criminal investigations, major crimes, and as Alton’s police chief and assistant city manager.

Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood confirmed Flores stepped down as the city’s police chief, adding that assistant chief Mark Perez is serving as interim police chief.