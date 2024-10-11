Alton Police Chief: Suspect in custody following shooting at apartment complex
The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Valley Apartments Thursday night.
One person was hospitalized, and a suspect is already in custody, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.
The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
