Alton Police Chief: Suspect in custody following shooting at apartment complex

1 hour 12 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 12:09 PM October 11, 2024 in News - Local

The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Valley Apartments Thursday night.

One person was hospitalized, and a suspect is already in custody, according to Alton Police Chief Mark Perez.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

