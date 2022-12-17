Alton Police Department launches program to prevent juvenile incarceration

The Alton Police Department launched a new program that aims to keep kids out of jail.

“It's just a preventive measure that these kids don't start their lives on the wrong foot or wrong path,” Alton police Lt. Michael Martinez said.

As part of the 10 & 17 Program, Alton police officers will go into classrooms to teach students at the ages of 10 and 17 that their actions have consequences.

According to Martinez, those at the age of 10 can be put to juvenile court. At the age of 17, they are considered an adult in the state of Texas.

“As a juvenile, your parents may be involved,” Martinez said. “They come pick you up. But once you become an adult, you go straight to jail. No parents get involved."

The program is set to start next month. The Alton Police Department will provide more information on it at a later date.