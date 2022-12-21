Alton police officers surprise drivers with gift cards
Officers with the Alton Police Department pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations.
But instead of a ticket, drivers received gift cards.
The gift cards used in the traffic stops were donated to police by local business.
