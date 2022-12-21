x

Alton police officers surprise drivers with gift cards

3 hours 48 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, December 21 2022 Dec 21, 2022 December 21, 2022 8:04 PM December 21, 2022 in News - Local

Officers with the Alton Police Department pulled over drivers for minor traffic violations.

But instead of a ticket, drivers received gift cards.

The gift cards used in the traffic stops were donated to police by local business.

