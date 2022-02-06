Alton police search for missing 35-year-old woman

Alton Police Department

The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 35-year-old woman.

Police say Tanya Brun was last seen on Jan. 25. She has brown hair with green eyes, weighs 130 pounds, and is five feet and five inches tall. Brun was last seen wearing a brown sweater and ripped light blue jeans.

Authorities say Brun could be in the city of McAllen. She was last known to be with a man identified as TJ Martinez.

Anyone with information about Brun's whereabouts is asked to call Alton police at 956-432-0700.