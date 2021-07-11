Alton police search for suspects in Dollar General burglary

The Alton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspects in a burglary of a building.

According to Alton PD, at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Dollar General located at 2708 West Main Avenue regarding a burglary.

Officials said a dark-colored GMC Canyon entered the parking lot and proceeded to break down the business's front door; two male subjects exited the vehicle, entered the store, and took several items.

The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on North Moorefield Road, police said, adding that the truck is missing a driver-side mirror and has damage to the rear as it was used to break down the door of the business.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the incident, you are asked to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 956-432-0700.

To submit an anonymous tip, call the Alton Crime Stoppers tip line at 956-585-8477.