Amazon announces new delivery station in Brownsville

The Amazon logo. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Amazon announced on Wednesday plans to build a new 62,000 square-foot delivery station in Brownsville, according to a news release from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation.

"This is not just good news, it’s a clear signal of where we’re headed," Chief Executive Officer of GBIC Gilberto Salinas said. "Brownsville is emerging as a destination of choice for global companies seeking access, infrastructure and a workforce ready to grow with them. GBIC's role in this project reflects our commitment to creating the right conditions for transformative investment. We're proud to have supported this opportunity, through strategic coordination and long-term planning."

The new facility will be located at 1910 FM 511, but plans are still in the "very early stages" with construction starting earlier this month, according to the news release.

"Amazon's decision to expand in Brownsville reinforces what we’ve long known, our City is an economic powerhouse in South Texas," Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. said. "This new delivery station represents more than just jobs and infrastructure. It's about opportunity, access, and momentum. We're proud to welcome Amazon and look forward to the positive impact this investment will bring to Brownsville and the surrounding communities."

Delivery stations serve as the last stop for Amazon packages, according to the news release. They are shipped from an Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Center, then loaded onto a delivery vehicle and delivered to customers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.