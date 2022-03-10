Amazon seeking to recruit employees at McAllen warehouse

There is a new Amazon delivery station warehouse in McAllen and company officials are looking to recruit new employees to be a part of their team.

Warehouse associates, in-store shoppers, CDL and Flex drivers are among the positions leaders are looking to fill. According to Amazon officials, part-time and full time position pay starts at $15 an hour.

“They’re sorting packages to certain delivery routes, they’re loading them onto delivery vehicles and then eventually one of the Amazon delivery service providers, Flex driver partners or partners at USPS and UPS actually delivers it to the customers in the area,” Amazon spokesperson, Daniel Martin said.

To date, there are more than 150 employees and more than 300 Flex drivers working at the McAllen facility. Martin says the company is also looking for more Valley entrepreneurs, including line haul trucking partners such as freight drivers.

"They are the ones who are moving inventory between our facilities," Martin said. "Like our fulfillment centers in and out delivery stations."

Mike Gonzalez, a spokesperson for Workforce Solutions RGV, says their career center doors are open for anyone who is in need of assistance applying for jobs Valley-wide, including openings at Amazon.

“If you’re a jobseeker, and you're looking for jobs that offer above average pay wages, I think this is a great opportunity for you to look into," Gonzalez said. "I really do think this is going to be a positive impact in our community because this is going to help jobseekers in need.”

For more information on Amazon job opportunities, click here.

For more information on Workforce Solutions RGV assistance, click here.