Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl

Authorities issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Buda, Texas.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, 14, who was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda, a town about 15 miles south of Austin.

Police believe Salcedo is in "grave or immediate danger," according to a news release.

She's described as a hispanic female who is five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has red or auburn hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

Austin PD is also looking for 28-year-old Hector Avila in connection with Salcedo’s abduction. Avila is described as a hispanic male, standing 4’9” and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

The suspect was last heard of in Austin, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6880.