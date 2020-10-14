Amber Alert Issued for San Juan Teen has been discontinued

Update: According to San Juan Police Department the Amber Alert issued for Larraga has been discontinued. No details have been announced so far.

Original Story: Just before midnight Tuesday, the San Juan Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Arranza Diaz Larraga.

She’s identified as a 17-year-old, 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blond hair with highlights and brown eyes.

Other identifying marks include a mole on the inner side of her left knee.

Larraga was last seen 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, near the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

According to the Amber Alert, Larraga is in grave or immediate danger.

No information has been released on who may have abducted Larraga.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.

