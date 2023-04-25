American Airlines flight to Dallas makes emergency landing in McAllen
An American Airlines flight that took off from McAllen was diverted back due to a mechanical issue, according to the airline.
American Airlines flight 1590 took off from the McAllen International Airport toward Dallas-Fort Worth at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, but returned to make the emergency landing at 12:10 p.m..
The Boeing 737-800 that carried 175 people onboard circled the area for an hour before landing.
The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate, an American Airlines spokesperson said.
A maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft, and passengers will board a replacement aircraft Tuesday afternoon, an American Airlines spokesperson said.
