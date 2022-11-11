x

American Legion Post 408 provides breakfast for veterans and families on Veterans Day

The American Legion Post 408 teamed up with different groups to serve breakfast to veterans and their families on Veterans Day.

It's a small token to thank them for their service. Veterans from different branches,  like the Army, Navy and Marine Corp. shared their experiences and gratitude.

"To be around like-minded individuals who have gone through the same thing, seen a lot of things you've seen and felt a lot of things you've felt. It's good to be around them because it's a reminder to us that we're still here," said a local veteran. 

The American Legion Post 408 offers support and services to veterans and active service members.

