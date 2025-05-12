American Red Cross helping 6 families affected by fire at Brownsville apartment complex

The American Red Cross is stepping in to help six families affected after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Brownsville.

Crews with the Brownsville Fire Department responded Monday morning to the fire at the Border Apartments, located in the 300 block of Media Luna Road.

It took firefighters four hours to put out the blaze that affected eight apartment units.

“It's a shame, all of our items and stuff we worked for, but what can we do,” resident Victor Mares said after his belongings were destroyed.

Mares said he woke up as the fire was spreading, and told to evacuate.

Tenants were forced to watch the fire tear through the complex as firefighters worked to contain it.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire started somewhere inside the apartment building. Fast-moving flames spread to the entire building.

As of Monday evening, families were still waiting to go inside to see what's left

The Brownsville Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

