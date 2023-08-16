American Red Cross in need of volunteers during hurricane season

With hurricane season ramping up and more activity in the tropics expected in the next few weeks, the American Red Cross is reminding the public to be prepared.

Obed Garcia, disaster manager for the Rio Grande Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, said to help more people be prepared for hurricane season, they need more volunteers in the area to respond to disasters.

