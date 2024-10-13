American Red Cross of the RGV prepping volunteers to assist in Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

Two dozen people went through a Saturday training session in Harlingen to become volunteers with the American Red Cross.

The group learned basic skills in hopes of donating their time to those who have lost everything to Hurricane Helene and Milton.

“This is an opportunity to lend a helping hand, and if you have a little time, then this is the time to do it,” volunteer Juju Springfield said. “People have lost everything, but we need to remind them that one thing they can never lose is hope.”

Learning how to assist with a disaster shelter were just some of the basic skills that American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Obed Garcia says the volunteers learned.

After the volunteers complete their four-hour training and pass mandatory background tests, they will be sent to any of the areas affected by the recent hurricanes for two weeks.

“[We’re] focusing on North Carolina and Florida because that is the greatest need at this time,” Garcia said. “Also, all these individuals will help the Valley be prepared in case of an emergency."

For Springfield, volunteering is a chance to give back to the organization that helped her when she lost her home growing up.

It’s a debt she said she hopes to pay back by helping others who have lost it all.