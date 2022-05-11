American Red Cross urges the public to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is less than three weeks away, and the American Red Cross wants everybody to be prepared.

Forecasters predicted 19-named storms this season, with nine of those storms expected to become hurricanes.

"The Red Cross pushes to be prepared, have our supplies ready, know what our evacuation plan is, where to seek help,” Davis Luna, executive director of American Red Cross of South Texas said during a Wednesday hurricane preparedness fair.

The American Red Cross received a new shipment of supplies for their warehouse in Harlingen.

In the case of a hurricane, they will load up disaster trailers with supplies and have 70 potential shelter locations throughout the Valley.

