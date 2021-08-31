American Rescue Plan funds help Valley students combat learning loss
Schools across the Rio Grande Valley will soon receive millions of dollars in stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The monumental funding is part of the rescue plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
ESSER funds are helping schools it's safer for kids to re-enter the classroom and catch up from the time lost from remote learning.
Watch the video above for the full story.
