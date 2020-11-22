Amid pandemic, health experts concerned about excessive alcohol consumption during the holidays

As the holidays approach, health experts aren't just concerned about the coronavirus — they're also concerned about drunken driving, domestic violence and drug abuse.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, alcohol consumption has increased, said Karen Rodriguez, who collects data for Prevention Resource Center 11, which is part of Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas.

"People try to cope with stress," Rodriguez said. "And that's one easy way."

Doctors in the trauma unit at DHR Health said they observed a drop-off in injuries from violent crime, domestic violence and car crashes after the pandemic started.

Now, though, the number of injuries is increasing again.

For more information, visit the Behavioral Health Solutions of South Texas website.

Watch the video for the full story.