Amid pandemic, number of new high school graduates enrolling at South Texas College drops 50%

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of new high school graduates enrolling at South Texas College is down 50%.

Many students, apprehensive about taking classes during a pandemic, are considering a "gap year."

For some graduates, taking a gap year provides valuable life experience. For others, though, it permanently derails their plans for higher education.

"High school students that don't enroll immediately after high school graduation, their chances of finishing a four-year degree drops tremendously," said Matthew Hebbard, the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at STC. "If you don't make that transition, life happens. You may want to take a break, but you come and explore with us — you come and explore the programs we have — the likelihood of you finishing goes up substantially."

