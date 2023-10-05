Angel mom reacts to news fatal fentanyl outbreak in Cameron County

A mother is grieving for three Cameron County families who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisonings this week.

It's a loss Sandra Bagwell is familiar with.

Ryan, Bagwell’s 19-year-old son — died of fentanyl poisoning in April 2022.

“It breaks my heart that they're going to have to go through what our family went through and what all of our angel moms and families are going through,” Bagwell said.

Ryan went to Progreso to get what he thought was pain medication at a pharmacy, Bagwell said.

“We don't know at what time he took the one Percocet, but he didn't wake up the next day,” Bagwell said.

A toxicology report showed the level of fentanyl in Ryan’s system was five times the lethal dosage.

“That one pill could have killed five to six people, my son didn't have a chance,” Bagwell said. “He's not the innocent player in this game, but he did not choose to buy fentanyl.”

Bagwell said families should make it a priority to have over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment Narcan on hand

First responders were notified of the possibility of coming in contact with tainted drugs. This comes after Cameron County DA Luis V. Saenz announced three fatal fentanyl poisonings and five overdoses in the Harlingen area caused by drugs laced with fentanyl.

The Harlingen Police Department is leading an investigation into finding the supplier of the tainted drugs.

