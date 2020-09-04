Angels play the Astros following Heaney's strong performance

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (21-15, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-25, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-2, 5.06 ERA) Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (4-2, 2.47 ERA)

LINE: Astros 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Andrew Heaney. Heaney pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against San Diego.

The Angels are 11-18 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles has hit 52 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Mike Trout leads them with 13, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 14-7 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the club with a mark of .416.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 13 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 37 hits and has 14 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.