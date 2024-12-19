Annual Ramon Ayala Posada sparks Valley business boom

Ramon Ayala's annual Christmas Posada was held Wednesday night in Hidalgo.

With the thousands of people trickling in, that means extra foot traffic for local business. One taco truck owner says days like this help keep his family business a float.

"We are at a point where we will sell $100 a day, that's like 10 orders of tacos and here we sell up to 200 orders of tacos in one night," Taquería Hidalgo Food Truck owner Francisco Vallejo said.

He started his taco truck business, Taquería Hidalgo, on Ramón Ayala Street and Second Street three years ago and business is usually slow.

It's why he set up a vendor booth at the 23rd Annual Ramon Ayala Posada. He says this is when his business makes the most profit.

Hidalgo City Manager Julian Gonzalez says profit increases for local business an average of eight to 10 percent.

"We expect that our retail community, all the way from Walmart to the local taquería, will have a good night tonight," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says many people stop by the city to also try and get one of the 8,000 toys given out during the posadas' toy drive.

The toys are donated by different organizations and people, including Ramón Ayala.