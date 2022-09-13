Annual training conference prepares local law enforcement agencies for crisis situations

Local and federal law enforcement agencies from across Hidalgo County gathered for an annual conference that prepares them for any crisis situation.

PATH – The Prevention Awareness Team of Hidalgo County - hosted its yearly south regional conference Tuesday that targets local drug trends, mass casualty incidents and active shooter response training.

This collaboration with local and federal law enforcement agencies and other groups aim to also increase community awareness against growing substance abuse and crime, as well as ensuring safety in the Hidalgo County area.

"Every year we identify a problem that we're seeing in Hidalgo County and adjacent counties,” PATH Chair Juan Sifuentes said. “We try to come up with solutions.”

The conference provides resources and information that can be used for the aftermath of traumatic events.

