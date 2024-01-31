Anonymous Edinburg resident claims $1 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket

An Edinburg resident has won a $1 million prize in a scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at an HEB store located at the 1200 block of Closner Boulevard in Edinburg. The resident has chosen to remain anonymous.

This is the second of four top prizes worth $1 million in the game $100,000,000 Riches! The game offers more than $119.7 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes.