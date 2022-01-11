Anzalduas Park in Mission reopens to the public

Five months after local officials shut it down to make a temporary emergency shelter for COVID-19 positive migrants, Anzalduas Park in Mission is officially back open to the public.

However, the temporary shelter for migrants will continue to operate on park grounds. Local officials are asking the public to stay away from those restricted areas.

"After talking with the city of McAllen, we let them know that it was our wish to open part of the park so that our residents and our taxpayers can be able to use part of the park," said Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal. "Obviously we are making them aware that there's certain rules that need to be abided by and they need to read the signs."

Normal hours will resume from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have questions about the reopening, call Precinct 3 at 956-585-4509.