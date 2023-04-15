Appraisal letters sent out to Hidalgo County homeowners

Homeowners in Hidalgo County are urged to keep an eye on their mailbox for their appraisal letters.

If you feel like your home was appraised for more or less than what you believe it should be, you can appeal.

Hidalgo County Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said there are some misconceptions about the appraisal process homeowners should keep in mind.

“The biggest one is that we're raising people’s property taxes,” Gonzalez said. “The state of Texas is telling all appraisal districts that you have to be accurate in how you appraised people's properties.”

Homeowners have until Monday, May 15 to appeal.

The appeal process takes three months, and can also be done online.