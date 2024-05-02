Aquí Entre Nos: Estrenan primer tráiler de 'Lee'
"Steel Magnolias" regresa a los cines con motivo de su 35 aniversario. La icónica película dramática estará de regreso este el domingo 5 y miércoles 8 de mayo.
Puede buscar más información sobre salas y horarios en fathomevents.com.
En otras noticias, Kate Winslet interpreta a la legendaria fotoperiodista Lee Miller en "Lee", el cual ya cuenta con el primer tráiler del drama biográfico.
"Lee" se estrenará en los cines estadounidenses el 27 de septiembre.
