Aquí Entre Nos: Estrenan primer tráiler de 'Lee'

6 hours 26 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 10:49 AM May 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos
By: Tania Garza

"Steel Magnolias" regresa a los cines con motivo de su 35 aniversario. La icónica película dramática estará de regreso este el domingo 5 y miércoles 8 de mayo.

Puede buscar más información sobre salas y horarios en fathomevents.com.

En otras noticias, Kate Winslet interpreta a la legendaria fotoperiodista Lee Miller en "Lee", el cual ya cuenta con el primer tráiler del drama biográfico. 

"Lee" se estrenará en los cines estadounidenses el 27 de septiembre.

