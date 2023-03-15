Aquí Entre Nos: Quentin Tarantino se prepara para dirigir "The Movie Critic"
Según el Hollywood Reporter, el creador de cintas como "Pulp Fiction" y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" escribió y está preparándose para dirigir "The Movie Critic", ambientada en Los Angeles a finales de los 70.
Tarantino por mucho tiempo ha dicho que solo dirigiría 10 películas o que se retiraría antes de cumplir 60 años.
Esta sería su décima película y cumple 60 años el 27 de marzo.
