x

Aquí Entre Nos: Quentin Tarantino se prepara para dirigir "The Movie Critic"

1 hour 58 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 15 2023 Mar 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 8:49 PM March 15, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos
By: Tania Garza

Según el Hollywood Reporter, el creador de cintas como "Pulp Fiction" y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" escribió y está preparándose para dirigir "The Movie Critic", ambientada en Los Angeles a finales de los 70.  

Tarantino por mucho tiempo ha dicho que solo dirigiría 10 películas o que se retiraría antes de cumplir 60 años.  

Esta sería su décima película y cumple 60 años el 27 de marzo.  

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days