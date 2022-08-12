Armed security guards to be added to each campus at La Feria ISD
The La Feria Independent School District on Friday voted to hire armed security guards for all of the district's campuses.
It's the first time the district will have armed security.
The decision is an effort by the school district to shorten response time in case of an emergency.
"Even though we know our police because we are a small community, is only two to three minutes away, we felt that having somebody on campus with immediate reaction at the campus would provide safety and the parents and our community would feel a little bit more comfortable knowing we had that support," said La Feria ISD Superintendent Cynthia Torres.
One family says they're still worried about the safety of students. Sherry Lopez is spending the last few days of summer with her grandchildren before La Feria ISD starts school on Monday.
