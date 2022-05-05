Arraignment delayed for teen accused in February stabbing
The arraignment for a 17-year-old teen accused of stabbing a man outside an Edinburg IHOP was reset for next month.
Aaron Rivas is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Christopher Rios in February. Rios was hospitalized for a week with a punctured lung and continues to recover at home.
RELATED: 'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg
Rivas is facing aggravated assault charges in connection to the stabbing. His arraignment is now set for June 1.
