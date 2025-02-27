Arrest made following social media threat allegedly made by Harlingen High School student

A Harlingen High School student was arrested after making a potential threat against the school district on social media, according to a news release from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Interim Superintendent Veronica Kortan.

"HCISD and all law enforcement agencies take all these threats seriously and will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes," Kortan said in the news release.

In the news release, Kortan said the district received information from law enforcement officials on February 26 of the potential threat. Officials were able to identify the threat was made by the student.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement partners launched a 'swift investigation,' which resulted in an arrest.

The district urges parents to talk to their kids about the serious nature and lasting consequences of making threats against school districts and the community.