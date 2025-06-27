Arrest made in connection with fatal stabbing outside Brownsville funeral home

Mauricio Salazar. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police arrested the man identified as the primary suspect in a deadly February 2025 stabbing outside a funeral home, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Mauricio Salazar was arrested Thursday in Pharr on a murder charge based on “newly obtained evidence,” according to Brownsville police spokesperson investigator Abril Luna.

Salazar’s arrest stems from the Feb. 2 death of Gerardo Gonzalez Jr.

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of Sunset Funeral Home — located at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family offering reward for information after son was fatally stabbed outside Brownsville funeral home

Details on what led to Salazar’s arrest were not immediately available.

“The Brownsville Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, and the safety of our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for violent crimes are held accountable,” Luna said in a statement. “We hope this arrests bring a measure of peace and comfort to the family and loved ones of Gerardo Gonzalez Jr."

Luna said that the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.