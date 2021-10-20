Arrest warrant issued for father of Elsa boy who fatally shot himself

The father of a 3-year-old boy who died from what police said was a “self-inflected gunshot wound” is wanted by police.

Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. is wanted on the third degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Elsa police announced in a Wednesday news release.

He is described as a 25-year-old white male, weighing 150 pounds and standing at 5’7.

“Additional charges are forthcoming," the release stated.

Police responded to the 200 block of Begonia Street Monday afternoon and found Troy Blue Dueñes, 3, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He died from his injuries after arriving at DHR Health in Edinburg.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom belonging to an adult family member, and evidence at the scene [led] investigators to believe that the child may have accidentally shot himself, “a news release from the Elsa Police Department said. “An autopsy confirmed that the wound was consistent with being self-inflicted.”

Those with information on Duenez Jr.’s location are urged to contact the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.