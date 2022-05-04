Arrest warrant issued for Starr County man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle

Photo credit: Starr County Sheriff's Office

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Starr County man accused of firing a shotgun at a vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

Agustin Rodriguez, a resident of Starr County, is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to Junior St., west of the Rio Grande City limits, in regards to shots fired.

Deputies met with witnesses who said that a man, later identified as Rodriguez, shot at a vehicle with a shotgun, then fled the scene towards the river. No injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies searched for Rodriguez in the surrounding area. Authorities say the search was called off after tracks were found on the river bank.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 967-487-5571.