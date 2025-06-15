Artist creates immigration-related mural in Donna

While driving in Donna, a mural may catch your eye. It shows Jesus reaching out to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

A Rio Grande Valley artist painted the mural in the midst of several ICE raids in the Valley and across the United States.

"This mural is called Love Thy Neighbor because I believe it's time to heal," artist Alexandro Gregoria said.

With one spray paint can at a time and over 18 hours work, Gregoria created the mural to spark conversations about the current immigration laws.

"This mural is meant to start a dialog to help save families and to show that yes it is possible to live with more love and less hate," Gregoria said. "This image of Jesus and an ICE agent is not meant to judge, but to remind us that everyone, even those with a uniform, have a heart."

Gregoria says a video online sparked the idea.

"I feel like I had to do something for the community," Gregoria said. "I was like, you know what, let me go grab my paint, let's put gas in the truck and let's go, let's go, let's go," Gregoria said.

Gregoria has a message for families affected by the current immigration laws and ICE raids.

"Don't give up, don't be afraid, everything is going to be alright in the name of Jesus," Gregoria said.

