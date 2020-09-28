Artist paints mural of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside San Benito barbershop
A local artist is working on a mural depicting former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Alexandro Gonzalez of Alamo — who recently completed a mural that depicted three law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty — is working on a new project.
The mural, located at a barbershop in San Benito, will depict Ginsburg.
"I'm not doing this because I'm Democrat, Republican or whatever. I don't want people to think that," Gonzalez said. "What I want is people to understand that I'm doing this for the community."
Gonzalez said he wants to inspire people through his murals.
"If I can inspire one person at a time — I can't change the world, but I could change someone who could change the world," Gonzalez said.
Watch the video for the full story.
