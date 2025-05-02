Artwork by Brownsville ISD students to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

From Brownsville to Washington, it's all about the art.

Several Brownsville Independent School District students won a chance to have their work displayed at the U.S. Capitol.

This is through the Congressional Art Competition, where 94 students entered, but only five are selected from each representative's district.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced the winners from his district Friday morning. The art work will be displayed at the capitol later this month.