As confirmed virus cases rise, Cameron County leaders remind public order is in effect

BROWNSVILLE – The entire Rio Grande Valley is under shelter-in-place orders. The Cameron County judge had a message Friday extending to everyone: avoid contact with others.

After reports of trespassing at county parks, Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reminded residents, as coronavirus infections have nearly doubled over the past 48 hours, shelter-in-place orders are in effect Valley-wide.

As of Friday afternoon, Cameron County has 13 confirmed coronavirus cases. The number is expected to rise.

Local leaders and law enforcement are saying most individuals are complying with the order.

In a press conference Friday morning, Sheriff Omar Lucio said deputies have issued citations for breaking the order and remind the public his team is still patrolling.

