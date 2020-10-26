As schools resume in-person instruction, COVID-19 cases among young people increase

The chief medical officer at DHR Health said he's noticed a new trend: younger people without pre-existing conditions becoming seriously ill after testing positive for COVID-19.

Robert Martinez, the chief medical officer at DHR Health, said he's noticed more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s catching the virus — and becoming seriously ill, despite a lack of pre-existing conditions.

Martinez said he noticed the trend during the past few weeks, as schools resumed in-person instruction.

"As we start to see these folks go back to school and inter-mix," Martinez said.

