As schools resume in-person instruction, COVID-19 cases among young people increase
The chief medical officer at DHR Health said he's noticed a new trend: younger people without pre-existing conditions becoming seriously ill after testing positive for COVID-19.
Robert Martinez, the chief medical officer at DHR Health, said he's noticed more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s catching the virus — and becoming seriously ill, despite a lack of pre-existing conditions.
Martinez said he noticed the trend during the past few weeks, as schools resumed in-person instruction.
"As we start to see these folks go back to school and inter-mix," Martinez said.
Watch the video for the full story.
