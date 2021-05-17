Ashley Pediatrics offers free COVID-19 vaccines at locations Valley-wide

Credit: MGN Online

Ashley Pediatrics is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at five locations Valley-wide.

Officials say walk-ins are accepted but it’s recommended to call in advance. The vaccines are free of charge.

The clinic locations are as follows:

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic in Edinburg, located at 514 South Closner Boulevard.

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic in North McAllen, located at 801 East Nolana.

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic in South Pharr, located at 6201 South Cage Boulevard.

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic in Peñitas, located at 17927 A Washington Palm Drive.

Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic in La Joya, located at 328 A East Expressway 83.