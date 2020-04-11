At-home providers continue caring for patients amid pandemic

Essential workers all over the Rio Grande Valley continue to risk their own health to help others during the coronavirus outbreak

At-home provider for Texas Visiting Nurse Services, Isabel Elizondo, continues to do her job amid the pandemic.

Elizondo cares for Peter Pointer every day, twice a day.

She says she is taking extra precautions by using masks, gloves and hand sanitizer – on top of carrying her emergency kit.

For the full story watch the video above.