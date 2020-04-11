x

At-home providers continue caring for patients amid pandemic

8 hours 51 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 April 10, 2020 3:55 PM April 10, 2020 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

Essential workers all over the Rio Grande Valley continue to risk their own health to help others during the coronavirus outbreak 

At-home provider for Texas Visiting Nurse Services, Isabel Elizondo, continues to do her job amid the pandemic.

Elizondo cares for Peter Pointer every day, twice a day.

She says she is taking extra precautions by using masks, gloves and hand sanitizer – on top of carrying her emergency kit.

For the full story watch the video above.

