x

Attorney in Mission murder trial seeks witness testimony

Attorney in Mission murder trial seeks witness testimony
3 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 3:21 PM April 30, 2025 in News - Local

A man accused of helping kill a woman in Mission was back in court on Wednesday.

Kristian Valenzuela is accused of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Editza Gomez in 2023 when her body was discovered in the attic of a home.

RELATED COVERAGE: Bond lowered for Mission murder suspect

Valenzuela's attorney asked the judge for the ability to depose, or get sworn testimony, from a Mission police investigator before the trial.

The judge is scheduled to make a decision on May 14.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days