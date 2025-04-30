Attorney in Mission murder trial seeks witness testimony
A man accused of helping kill a woman in Mission was back in court on Wednesday.
Kristian Valenzuela is accused of murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of Editza Gomez in 2023 when her body was discovered in the attic of a home.
RELATED COVERAGE: Bond lowered for Mission murder suspect
Valenzuela's attorney asked the judge for the ability to depose, or get sworn testimony, from a Mission police investigator before the trial.
The judge is scheduled to make a decision on May 14.
More News
News Video
-
Attorney in Mission murder trial seeks witness testimony
-
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in deadly Cameron Park shooting
-
Rio Grande City mayor to deliver State of the City Address
-
Cameron County judge reacts to SpaceX beach closure bill failing in the...
-
Mission Fire Department no longer concerned about burn out a year after...