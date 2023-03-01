ATV driver hospitalized in critical condition following crash near Mercedes that injured two others

The driver of an ATV remains hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle collision south of Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. along Pfc Pedro Martinez Road when the ATV driver ran a stop sign and hit a truck.

The driver and passenger of the ATV were both hospitalized, with the driver in critical condition, DPS said.

The driver of the truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.