ATV driver hospitalized in critical condition following crash near Mercedes that injured two others
The driver of an ATV remains hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle collision south of Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened at around 1 p.m. along Pfc Pedro Martinez Road when the ATV driver ran a stop sign and hit a truck.
The driver and passenger of the ATV were both hospitalized, with the driver in critical condition, DPS said.
The driver of the truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
