x

ATV driver hospitalized in critical condition following crash near Mercedes that injured two others

1 week 3 hours 46 seconds ago Tuesday, February 21 2023 Feb 21, 2023 February 21, 2023 10:39 PM February 21, 2023 in News - Local

The driver of an ATV remains hospitalized Tuesday night following a two-vehicle collision south of Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. along Pfc Pedro Martinez Road when the ATV driver ran a stop sign and hit a truck.

The driver and passenger of the ATV were both hospitalized, with the driver in critical condition, DPS said.

The driver of the truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days