Authorities continue investigating 2016 Rio Grande City double homicide

Ana Elizondo chooses to remember her sister not for her last moments, but for who she was.

“She was all about school, education, bettering yourself, and bettering everybody in the community,” Ana said about her sister — Lourdes Elizondo. “They were somebody's child, they were somebody's wife, they were somebody's mother."

Lourdes and Oneida Balderas Garza were found murdered in Garza's Rio Grande City home on March 23, 2016.

Investigators say the women were bound, and shot.

The women were friends and employees with Rio Grande City Grulla ISD's financial department.

Ana says every year that passes is a reminder of the loss.

“Getting to know that she's not gonna be physically there for all the celebrations, all the accomplishments that the family has, it's heartbreaking,” Ana said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the murders. No arrests have been made in connection with the case, but investigators and prosecutors still believe it can be solved.

“There have always been people of interest, or a person of interest at the very least,” Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said. “The key is developing enough evidence to feel confident going before a grand jury, and ultimately a jury, to prosecute the case.”

Ramirez said without witnesses or concrete evidence, they don't want to make an arrest and risk losing at trial.

Thanks to developing technology, the investigation could move forward soon.

“DNA forensic analysis process has advanced quite rapidly in the eight years since the homicide, so we're hoping the new advances might yield something that would help us in resolving the case,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says he does not consider this a cold case, and his office regularly meets with the Texas Rangers for updates.

“We talk about different avenues we can take to try and develop more evidence,” Ramirez said.

The wait for answers is painful, but Ana says the closure will be worth it.

“We wanna make sure that somebody is responsible, and that they are held to the law,” Ana said.

Ramirez said his office will meet with the Texas Rangers later this month.

