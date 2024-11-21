Authorities intercept narcotic shipment in the Valley, Mexican citizen arrested

A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Hamdani said 59-year-old Abiel Gudino-Garcia pled guilty on August 26 and has been ordered to eight years in federal prison.

During his court hearing, Gudino claimed he had purchased diesel, but when he was confronted with evidence, he realized authorities knew about the drug deal, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said back in April 2018, Gudino arranged to meet with drug traffickers in Houston to obtain a shipment of 80 gallons of liquid meth. Gudino was unaware authorities had already seized the shipment in the Rio Grande Valley before the planned delivery.

Hamdani said Gudino arrived at the meeting location with empty gasoline tanks to transport the narcotic and had $15,000 for the purchase.

An undercover law enforcement officer posed as a trafficker and handed Gudino the alleged meth. Once the exchange was done, authorities followed Gudino to his home and detained him, according to Hamdani.

Gudino was released on bond after his arrest but was taken back into custody following his sentencing, where he will remain pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.